Get information that is not available anywhere else. This data is accessible only through GitHub API. We wrapped the existing data source so that you can view it on a user-friendly dashboard.
Thanks to the non-blocking I/O model in Node.js that we used in development, you can smoothly swap organisations and compare their contributions.
You can access public contributions of any company you want and then spot the most active developers within the organisation.
Stay up-to-date with detailed information regarding public contributions from the past week, including opened issues, PRs, and commits. All data will be displayed as a beautiful graph showing the intensity of contributions.
Switch organisations with ease and have a peek at your competitors or companies you’re aspiring to match. See how Facebook stacks up against Google and check if Netflix developers keep up.
Add a hint of competition to your organisation. Make it to the top of the ranking as the most active contributor. Show others how your contributions can both the company and the community.