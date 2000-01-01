Quick Setup You can easily implement VideoChatGuru in different kind of applications. In just few lines of code and a couple of minutes, you can have your video chat up and running. It is also easy ICE (Interactive Connectivity Establishment) server configuration, which makes thing easier for you.

Open Source VideoChatGuru is an open source library available under a standard licence. Everyone can access and leverage it in their applications and take video chatting to the next level. On top of that, you can have full control over what's in the app as there is no default external integration unless you decide to use one.